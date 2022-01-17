Report: Four clubs interested in signing Bayern Munich’s Bouna Sarr

For months (years?), people have been wondering if Bouna Sarr has a future at Bayern Munich. To his credit, Sarr has rarely commented on the issue, kept his head down, trained hard, and done whatever Hansi Flick and now Julian Naglesmann have asked of him. Now, however, a new report from Foot Mercato says that four clubs are interested in the right back/midfielder.

Two clubs in Italy and two in France have expressed an interest in Sarr to his camp, but they haven’t gone far enough to turn his head to get him to press for a transfer. The two Italian clubs are Roma and Genoa, and the two French clubs are Lille and Bordeaux.

Sarr is currently with Senegal at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations. In the two matches so far, Sarr has played in a more advanced position on the right side. He played a full game against Zimbabwe and came off in stoppage time against Guinea.

It’s very likely that Sengal will find themselves in the Round of 16, and if Sarr continues to perform well, it could be enough to convince these clubs to make a hard push to get his signature.