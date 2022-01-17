BREAKING: HE’S DONE IT! Robert Lewandowski wins The Best FIFA Men’s Player award

He’s done it again! He’s done it AGAIN! Robert Lewandowski has been awarded the The Best FIFA Men’s player award at the ceremony in Zurich today, beating out PSG’s Leo Messi and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. The Bayern Munich striker has been rightfully recognized as the best player in the world at the moment, and we wish him a massive congratulations on behalf of all Bayern fans worldwide.

Lewandowski has now received recognition as the best player in the world from no one less than the governing body of the sport, cementing his reputation as one of the all-time greats. It’s too bad that Fr*nce Football didn’t agree, but who cares about them? Let’s all bask in the glory of this beautiful trophy!

As for the other awards, David Alaba and Robert Lewandowski were the Bayern representatives on the FIFA World XI, while no Bayern Frauen players managed to make the women’s world XI. Hilariously, just like last season, the FIFA Best Goalkeeper didn’t match with the pick for the World XI, where Gianluigi Donnarumma was chosen over Edouard Mendy. In my opinion Manuel Neuer deserved both, but let’s focus on the positives.

Huge congratulations to Lewy and we hope he wins many more of these in the future!