The futures of Bayern Munich’s Paul Wanner and Hoffenheim’s Tom Bischof could be tied

Bayern Munich wunderkind Paul Wanner could conceivably leave the club this summer and the impressive youngster would certainly have no shortage of suitors just waiting to wrap him up.

According to kicker, Wanner has now become priority number one on campus for Bayern Munich. The Bavarians want to wrap him up as soon as possible:

Paul Wanner (16) can leave FC Bayern free of charge in the summer, his contract is expiring. According to kicker information, Bayern have now declared him a top priority: Oliver Kahn, Hasan Salihamidzic and Marco Neppe, the technical director, are fighting intensely for the talent. A decision should be made in the next two or three weeks. The sticking point is the clear sporting plan with Wanner, which the Munich team have to show him. An interim loan to another club is not entirely out of the question.

The sporting plan would, indeed, be the issue. Wanner might be ready for the first team right now and if he believes that, the 16-year-old might want to find a pathway with less roadblocks than the one in Bavaria.

Per Sky, the club and the player’s representatives are already deep in talks:

According to Sky information, talks are currently being held with Paul Wanner about a possible extension of the contract that expires at the end of the season. At 16, Wanner is the youngest Bundesliga debutant for the record champions. Coach Julian Nagelsmann thinks highly of Bayern’s top talent. Staying and an extension are serious options for Wanner. He is in good and constructive discussions. Several Bundesliga clubs and foreign clubs have already kept their eyes on the youngster.

Interestingly, whatever happens with Wanner could have a direct effect on Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Hoffenheim starlet Tom Bischof per kicker. Bischof is now also getting interest from Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig:

For months there have been rumors about Bishof, whose contract, which expires in the summer, Hoffenheim would love to extend. But the attacking midfielder is unsure. In addition to FC Bayern, industry giants such as Leipzig and Dortmund are said to be interested in the U-17 international. In 2015, Bischof switched from his hometown club TSV Amorbach to the Hoffenheim youth academy. Incidentally, Danny Galm, Bishof’s ex-coach in the U17s of the TSG moved to FC Bayern (U19s), also comes from Amorbach. A possible move to Munich could also depend on whether Bayern talent Paul Wanner (16) extends his contract with the record champions, which also expires in the summer, or not.

How bitter would either player be if Bayern Munich acquired Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz in 2023?

Regardless, Bayern Munich is clearly looking toward its future and had some excellent options.