Report: Lucas Hernandez returns to training, almost fully fit for Bayern Munich

Lucas Hernandez was one of a small handful of players for Bayern Munich that tested positive for coronavirus before returning for Ruckrunde preparations and he remained quarantined in The Maldives until he was all clear. He missed Bayern’s loss against Borussia Monchengladbach and subsequent win over FC Koln, but per a new report from Bild, the French defender completed the bulk of Sunday’s training session at Sabener Strasse. It’s a good indication he will be available for the Hertha Berlin match on Sunday.

Per the report, Hernandez took part in the team warm-up as well as the passing rondos, cutting a relaxed figure and showing no signs of any discomfort or difficulties. After spending a good half hour with the rest of the team that was training, Hernandez worked individually on sprinting drills with Dr. Holger Broich, running the length of the pitch down and back several times. He did this for roughly 40 minutes, an important threshold as to not overdo it on his first day back in training, but also to make sure he gets the right workload in so that’s he’s a as fit as he can be if Julian Nagelsmann uses him against Hertha.

Before the Koln match, Nagelsmann was remaining optimistic that Hernandez would be making his return soon, since he had tested negative for the coronavirus prior to returning to Munich. “Lucas’ tests went well. So we hope that he will come back relatively quickly,” he had said. For Nagelsmann and Bayern, Hernandez coming back into the fray will be an added boost, especially given the situation with Alphonso Davies. He currently faces a significant spell on the sidelines after being diagnosed with myocarditis following his COVID infection. The left back had taken to social media to say he was doing and feeling fine, but every precaution is being taken by Bayern’s medical team so that he’s not rushed back, running a risk of complications arising.

Omar Richards also marked his return from quarantine in Bayern’s 4-0 win over Koln, coming on as a late sub in the second half. For Nagelsmann, he’s another option at left back in Davies’ absence. “We have Lucas, who can also play there. Omar Richards is one for this position. We also have midfielders who can play there – but not at Phonzy’s level,” Nagelsmann said.