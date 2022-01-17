Bayern Munich loanee Fiete Arp tests positive for COVID-19

Holstein Kiel announced that Bayern Munich loanee Fiete Arp is isolating at home after testing positive for COVID following a PCR test on Friday.

Arp missed Kiel’s match at the weekend against Schalke where Kiel managed a draw away in Gelsenkirchen. Arp is likely to miss Kiel’s next match on Sunday, January 23 against another Bayern loanee, Sarpreet Singh and Jahn Regensburg. However, with the international break during the last week in January, Arp should return to the club at the beginning of February to begin prepping for the rest of the season.

Unfortunately for Kiel, Arp was not the only player to miss action this weekend after testing positive for COVID. They were also without Lewis Holtby, Auch Fridjonsson, Fabian Reese, and Phil Neumann against Schalke.

It’s another setback for Arp as he’s working to earn a spot at the second division club following an up-and-down Hinrunde.

Hopefully, he recovers just fine and is back on the field sooner rather than later.