Hansi Flick has seen Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane evolve and mature

Former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick is looking forward to his Germany squad competing in the World Cup and with a re-energized roster, Die Mannschaft could make some noise.

One of the key players on the team will be Leroy Sane, whose game has evolved since returning to the Bundesliga, which caused Flick to praise the evolution of the winger’s game.

“The way he is present in the game now, absolutely focused on what’s coming, on the next action, he needed a little rethinking for that,” said Flick in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung (as captured by Abendzeitung). “(Sane has) always been impressive. But when I see now: he loses the ball and immediately goes after it - that’s what we expect and also what the fans ask of him. It’s important for the player to know what the coaching staff thinks of him. Our picture matches that of Julian Nagelsmann. I think many people have contributed to its development — most notably Leroy himself.”

With Sane playing at his current level, Germany’s offense has a whole different and dynamic feel — one that could yield big results when combined with the other top talents on Die Mannschaft.