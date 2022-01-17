Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller, Julian Nagelsmann give Paul Wanner high praise

Bayern Munich youngster Paul Wanner has not been with the first team long, but the 16-year-old has made a great impression.

“Personally, I’m very happy when players come up from our own youth teams. Paul is making a good impression for his age, in training as well. The future is ahead of him, now it’s up to him to make something out of it,” Müller told Sport1.

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann is also a big fan of Wanner.

“Paul is an incredible talent,” said Nagelsmann, who also noted that Wanner is “very fast, very sure of the ball” and “brave.”

Bayern Munich U-17 coach Alexander Moj also raved about Wanner.

“Paul is a calm, down-to-earth and absolutely focused boy. He knows what he wants and works extremely hard to achieve his goals — a competitive type who loves a challenge. In addition, he has a good environment and a great family,” Moj said.