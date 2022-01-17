Lea Schüller reflects on being named Germany player of the year

Bayern Munich’s Lea Schüller was named the 2021 Germany player of the year. The striker scored 11 of Germany’s 42 goals in 11 appearances during 2021, while leading Bayern with 17 goals in all competitions.

Looking back on 2021, Schüller said, “I scored a lot of goals. But I haven’t reached my limit yet. I still have potential that I want to exploit. However, I am particularly happy that I was able to win the German championship with FC Bayern.”

Schüller received 36.2% of the fan vote, while Eintracht Frankfurt’s Merle Frohms finished in second with 23%. Paris Saint-Germain’s Sara Däbritz came in third with 13.8% of the vote.

With the European Championship taking place in England this summer, Schüller is ready to go. “It’s going to be a big tournament. We now have six months to prepare as best we can. Anything is possible here, but it will be extremely difficult,” Schüller said. “With Denmark, Spain and Finland we have strong opponents in our group. It is our aim to survive there. What comes after that doesn’t get any easier. There are many good teams in the tournament. It’s going to be a fight.”

Schüller also won the Goal of the Year award for 2021 with her goal against Belgium. She won with 42.3% of the vote.

Joshua Kimmich was named the player of the year for the men.