Bavarian Podcast Works S4E21: Looming contract extensions, Bayern’s midfield makeover, FIFA’s The Best awards banter, and more!

It has been a good week for Bayern Munich fans (and even more so if you’re also an unabashed Liverpool fan like Tom) on the back of a resounding 4-0 victory against FC Köln that featured a Lewandowski goal hattrick and a Thomas Müller brace of assists. But of course, there are also some other topics of discussion that have popped up in recent weeks, and BFW’s dynamic duo is back to talk about them in length!

With the “FIFA Best Awards” ceremony taking place tomorrow, some contract extension talks looming on the horizon, and some tactical and personnel changes in the starting 11, there was quite a lot to talk about, with some Sabitzer propaganda and some Uber Eats league banter also sneaked in.

In this episode, Schnitzel and Tom discuss:

That dominant victory against Köln

Kinglsey Coman’s contract extension

The contract situations of Neuer, Lewandowski, Müller, Gnabry and Süle

Bayern’s new-look midfield duo: Rolisso

Why Sabitzer shouldn’t be starting at LB (another Schnitzel rant)

The FIFA Men’s Best Player award, and why Lewandowski will be snubbed again

The performances of the 3 nominees the past year

The mighty clubs in the Uber Eats league and how Messi cannot stat pad against them

A brief look at the international break

As always, thanks for your support and let us know what you think!

