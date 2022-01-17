Daily Schmankerl: Chelsea chasing Bayern Munich alumnus Ivan Perisic?; Real Madrid out of the running for Erling Haaland?; Robin Gosens to Newcastle United?; Karim Adeyemi to Borussia Dortmund heating up; and MORE!

Former Bayern Munich winger Ivan Perisic has proven himself both in Bavaria and with Inter Milan over the past three seasons. Now, it looks like Thomas Tuchel would like to bring Perisic to Chelsea FC:

After leaving Bayern Munich in 2020, Ivan Perisic enjoyed a successful year and a half at Inter Milan. Last season he won the championship with the Italians - and this year Inter again greets from the top of the table. Perisic made a significant contribution to this rise and is an undisputed regular player, first under Antonio Conte and now under Simone Inzaghi. So, it’s no wonder that the Champions League winner is personally trying to get Perisic. According to information from the Daily Mirror in England, Chelsea, coach Thomas Tuchel’s club, has put out feelers for the Croatian. It is said that the Blues could use a winger after Ben Chilwell’s injury - someone who can play on both sides. That would apply to Perisic. The 32-year-old’s contract expires next summer. So it may be that Inter wants to sell him in winter to make money. Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested, according to the Mirror. However, Chelsea are said to be favourites.

With Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur also in the mix, it will be interesting to see if any of the Premier League clubs can land the Croatian.

Germany international Robin Gosens could be one of Newcastle United’s first big purchases. The Atalanta star appears to be on Newcastle’s radar for a winter move, though it is hard to say just how likely that would be:

As reported by Sky Italia , Robin Gosens has agreed on a change with Newcastle United. The 27-year-old German national player has agreed a contract with the Scheich-Klub until 2025 and is said to earn 3.5 million euros net per year, which means a tripling of his previous salary at Atalanta Bergamo. However, Gosens is still under contract with Atalanta until 2023, so both clubs would have to agree on a fee. There is also a question mark over the full-back’s health. Gosens has been out since September with a muscle injury. However, if everything goes well in the next investigation, Newcastle wants to submit an official offer in January.

Robert Lewandowski, Leroy Sane, Thomas Müller, and Niklas Süle were all (rightfully) honored for their excellent play against FC Köln:

Niklas Süle, Thomas Müller, Leroy Sané and Robert Lewandowski in BILD's Bundesliga Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/vVzXas0c8h — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 16, 2022

After a shocking loss to Borussia Mönchengladbach, Bayern Munich will be looking to rebound against FC Köln.

While much of the focus has been on how the Bavarians will perform this weekend, the club had a pretty big week in the board room and in the newspapers.

Not only did Bayern Munich lock up Kingsley Coman through 2027, but we saw a lot of other information drop on other players. This is what we have on tap:

Coman’s new deal, what it means for Bayern Munich, the formation, and the other wingers on the roster.

Niklas Süle’s unfortunate status and why Nico Schlotterbeck is the preferred option should Süle bolt.

Where things stand with Manuel Neuer, Thomas Müller, and Robert Lewandowski.

The interesting news that Bayern Munich has made contact with Mino Raiola over Erling Haaland.

The shame of me not watching the Bayern Munich documentary as of yet and why I need to get on Cobra Kai and The Book of Boba Fett ASAP.

Didi Hamann makes a pretty legitimate point here:

Didi Hamann on Premier League games being called off pic.twitter.com/f3VwZjUunO — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 16, 2022

There is no reason to have reserve teams if you can’t use them when you need, well, reserves.

Play the games and stop postponing when there are an ample amount of players available.

I know nothing about Georgia’s fifth division, but how has this club not monetized this as a destination for tournaments? I guess Georgia is not exactly a tourist hotspot, but who wouldn’t want to play in a castle?

DID YOU KNOW: Kvareli Duruji FC, in Georgia's fifth division of football, play their home matches on a pitch inside a medieval castle that has a capacity of 1000... pic.twitter.com/wYoSBOkFJ7 — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) January 14, 2022

Things have quieted down around Red Bull Salzburg star Karim Adeyemi, but many attribute that to the Germany international’s close links to Borussia Dortmund:

Borussia Dortmund’s Sebastian Kehl commented on the STAHLWERK double pass on SPORT1 about Karim Adeyemi: “He is an interesting player, German national player. So we’re trying to do our homework. But I can’t say more about that today.” Adeyemi has been linked to Borussia Dortmund for some time and is being talked about as a possible successor to or addition to Erling Haaland. Kehl also positioned himself clearly on possible transfers this winter and largely ruled out newcomers: “I don’t see the probability of a transfer being particularly high. On the delivery side, we observe one or the other. Sometimes there is a demand for one or the other player, maybe something else will happen. But there won’t be that many jumps.”

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland has been an incredibly efficient goal-scoring machine:

Erling Haaland:



→ More goals (78) than matches (77) for Dortmund



→ More goals (21) than matches (18) this season for Dortmund



→ More goals (23) than matches (19) in the #UCL



→ More goals (29) than matches (27) for RB Salzburg pic.twitter.com/LN4rw4oNMp — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) January 16, 2022

As the battle for Haaland starts to heat up, there appears to be some confusion between the player and the club about exactly what is happening:

️ Erling Haaland:



"#BVB has started to put pressure on me to make a decision" (about future)



️ Michael Zorc: pic.twitter.com/hUhn7b0LrU — DW Sports (@dw_sports) January 16, 2022

With clubs like Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea FC, and Manchester City all interested, this is probably not a great sign for the ongoing talks between Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola, and BVB.

Oh, yeah, about Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are reportedly bowing out of the running for Haaland (per Sport1):

Erling Haaland will not join Real Madrid next summer , according to Mundo Deportivo. As the Spanish newspaper reports, the royals have refrained from signing the Norwegian. Her main goal is therefore to force the transfer of Kylian Mbappé in the summer and to form a new storm trio with him, Karim Benzema and Vinícius Júnior.

Bayern Munich romped to a dominant 4-0 victory against Köln in what was a display of efficiency, good playmaking, and resolute defending. Granted, the passing was quite sloppy in the first half and Neuer did have quite a lot to do, but overall, not much you can complain about. Robert Lewandowski continues to show just why he’s lauded by many to be the world’s best player, and Thomas Müller had yet another fantastic game.

Other key performances include a great showing from both Tolisso and Roca in midfield, and some resolute defending from Pavard, Süle, and Sabitzer. Neuer was also very good between the sticks, as usual. Considering the team is still fighting a terrible Covid situation and some injuries, you simply cannot ask for more as a Bayern fan.

Here are some of the key talking points in the podcast: