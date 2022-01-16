Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich’s partner basically calls him a dork

When it comes to style, some footballers have it and others, well, they need some help.

For Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, he is getting advice from his girlfriend, Lina Meyer, but whether he is listening or not remains a big question.

Let’s just say that Meyer has a little bit of Gordon Ramsey in her when providing criticism to how Kimmich decides to wear his shirt.

Specifically, Meyer had some shots prepared for this pic that Kimmich posted on his Instagram account. In the post, Kimmich was thanking fans for voting him as Germany’s Player of the Year. Meyer, however, skipped the message of gratitude and offered her own take on the photo.

Meyer offered this up according to Tz:

Lina Meyer wrote: “#take your jersey out of your pants.” For the clear announcement of the style fail, she received almost 4,300 likes in the first 19 hours. For many, she hit the nail on the head. “100 percent of your opinion”, “how awesome haha”, “I feel”, “cool couple”, they wrote.

So, it’s up to you BFW: Joshua Kimmich...dork or not?