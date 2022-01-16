Report: Bayern Munich getting serious about Denis Zakaria

According to Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk, Bayern Munich is getting serious about its rumored pursuit of Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.

The primary reason that Bayern Munich is targeting Zakaria is because of the versatility he has to play both defensive midfield and center-back. At 25-years-old, Zakaria is entering his prime and stands at 1.91 meters (6 feet, 2 inches), which puts him at a good size to transition into Bayern Munich’s lineup at either position:

Bayern are serious again about Denis Zakaria. He's the player mentioned who can play as defensive midfielder and centre-back [@cfbayern] https://t.co/TFuRppnHEz — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 16, 2022

The interesting part of this news is that it seems to reflect a chance in thinking regarding some of the players on Bayern Munich’s roster. Zakaria’s presence would have a direct impact on players like Tanguy Nianzou and Marc Roca.

Nianzou’s season has been marred by injuries and COVID-19, but when on the pitch, the youngster has shown that he needs a lot more seasoning and might not have been quite ready for first team football when Bayern Munich signed him.

Roca, meanwhile, has gotten more playing time of late, but still has not made enough of a mark to really show she should be in the running for a bigger slice of the playing time pie in Bayern Munich’s midfield.

FC Barcelona, Manchester United, and Juventus are among the other clubs interested in Zakaria.