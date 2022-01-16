 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thomas Müller and Robert Lewandowski rave over Bayern Munich’s awesome attack against FC Köln

Bayern Munich looked dangerous against the Billy Goats.

CSmith1919
FC Bayern München v SL Benfica: Group E - UEFA Champions League Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images

With a disappointing result last wee against Gladbach, Bayern Munich wanted to erase that memory and attack FC Köln with a sense of urgency.

The Bavarians did exactly that in thrashing the Billy Goats 4-0 behind a dominant offensive effort.

“Of course we expected to win here. Our expectation is to show a reaction after a defeat like last week and we did that. We played well, even though Köln are attacking and brave. That makes playing football fun,” Thomas Müller said (as captured by FCBayern.com). “There could have been more goals in it for both sides. We’re very satisfied with the 4-0 win.”

Müller had two assist and was one of the primary providers to Robert Lewandowski, who had a hat trick.

“We showed from the first minute that we’d come to score goals and win. We wanted to attack early, create chances and score. Today, everything we planned worked out. Nevertheless, Köln continued to play good football,” Lewandowski. “It was certainly a good game for the fans watching on TV. That’s why we’re just happy. Today we played well as a team.”

