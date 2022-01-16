Bayern Munich loan Kristin Demann to FC Köln for remainder of season

Bayern Munich has loaned defender Kristin Demann to FC Köln for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. The two clubs announced the move this week as Bayern look to get the player consistent minutes at the Bundesliga-level after missing most of last season due to injury. Her current contract runs through 2023.

“I am very happy to be here and to play for FC. The first series of the Bundesliga confirmed the impression that FC has an ambitious team that values ​​good football,” Demann said. “I’m happy to be a part of it now and I want to contribute to a hopefully successful second half of the season with a lot of commitment and good performances.”

Köln already includes one Bayern loanee, 22 year old Weronika Zawistowska. They also feature former Bayern players Laura Donhauser, Anja Pfluger, Mandy Islacker, and Eunice Beckmann.

“We are grateful to Bayern that they made the loan possible for us because of our good connection. Kristin can play in central defense and in the sixth position,” Köln sporting director Nicole Bender said. “She brings Bundesliga and Champions League experience to us and will continue to stabilize our defense. Kristin’s signing shows that we are on the right track in developing our women’s football division.”

Köln are currently 7th in the Frauen Bundesliga table well off the pace for a place in Europe yet pretty comfortable that they won’t be relegated.