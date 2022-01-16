Bayern Munich, Sofia Jakobsson mutually agree to terminate contract

Bayern Munich have announced that the club and Sofia Jakobsson have agreed to mutually terminate her contract after only six months. The Swedish international joined the club this summer on a free transfer from Real Madrid.

“Sofia approached us back in December with the desire to change. She is a great personality and we are happy to have had her with us,” Frauen sporting director Bianca Rech said. “We wish her every success in her new role.”

Jakobsson made 11 appearances for Bayern in her six months and scored only one goal. The 31 year old was likely hoping for more playing time, but she was unable to overcome Klara Bühl in a wide forward role.

“I consider myself lucky that I was able to meet so many great people at FC Bayern and I wish the team all the best,” Jakobsson said. “This team has what it takes to win big titles. All the best.”

So, where’s her next destination?

First spotted by Twitter user Amanda Viana, Jakobsson is headed to join the San Diego Wave in the NWSL. It has been confirmed by the club.