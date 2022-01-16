Lothar Matthäus thinks Bayern Munich would suit Erling Haaland nicely

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland continued his assault on the Bundesliga on Friday by contributing a brace in BVB’s 5-1 victory over SC Freiburg.

The performance came just days after the story broke that Bayern Munich had made contact with Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola. For Lothar Matthäus, Bayern Munich would be a great landing spot for the Norwegian.

“We’ll see where he ends up. Of course, Real Madrid or the Premier League would be totally attractive. But maybe FC Bayern will, too,” said Matthäus (as captured by Abendzeitung).

The presence of Robert Lewandowski would seemingly be a roadblock for Haaland, but the Poland international’s future is somewhat in doubt at this stage. Bayern Munich has made it known that it would like to reach an accord with Lewandowski, but also there is speculation that he might want a new challenge.

“Lewandowski is the best in the world today,” said Matthäus. “But if he wants something else and has the chance to go to England in the most spectacular league or to Madrid because the shine is a little more pronounced there, then of course, you should deal with the biggest bet on the future in Munich. And his name is Erling Haaland.”