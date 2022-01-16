Germany to square off with the Netherlands in World Cup prep

Germany announced that it will be holding a friendly against the Netherlands in preparation for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In addition to the scheduled Nations League matches, Germany has scheduled friendlies against both Israel and the Netherlands as it ramps under under former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick.

“I’m really pleased that our schedule for this World Cup year is now set and we can start preparing properly. I’m extremely satisfied with our fixture list. After being drawn in an attractive Nations League group, we’ve also found interesting opponents for our first games of the year in March,” Flick told the DFB website. “A friendly game against Israel will always be something special for a Germany side and then an away match against the Netherlands will be a great way of seeing where we stand at the start of the year.”

Oliver Bierhoff is also happy to be able to provide Germany with a challenging slate to ensure the boys are game ready for Qatar.

“This is a year of international football that all fans can look forward to. We’re also excited and already really motivated. We’re starting with some tough tests for our team. They will face the Netherlands, European champions Italy and runners-up England in the first half of the year,” Bierhoff remarked. “Due to the World Cup being moved to the winter, Hansi Flick has less time to prepare his team, which makes these matches, starting with the Israel home game, particularly important. The team will need to continue developing and I’m certain that the players will do all they can to back up their amazing start of seven straight wins under the new coach against the bigger footballing nations now.”