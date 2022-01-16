Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. FC Köln; Bayern, Man City, Chelsea battling for FC Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong; Bayern, Leipzig chasing Everton winger; Newcastle United getting their man?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich entered its match against FC Köln in need of a victory and went out and played like a team on a mission. In wrapping up three points, Bayern Munich out-performed an extremely game Billy Goats side to capture the victory. Here are some quick hitters on the match:

After a sloppy start, Robert Lewandowski’s goal was exactly what Bayern Munich needed. It was a perfect counter after the FC Koln turnover and Thomas Müller fed Lewandowski a perfectly slotted pass for the score.

Prior to that, Bayern Munich was a borderline disaster. Lewandowski’s goal, however, changed the entire course of the match.

Give Steffen Baumgart a lot of credit. This Billy Goats squad is the most improved in the Bundesliga and despite the final score, played extremely hard.

Marc Roca’s up-and-down play is not really about his talent as much as how it fits in the grand scheme of things with Bayern Munich. Admittedly, playing the position like Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka play it would be hard for anyone, but Roca is not involved enough and just does not impact the game enough consistently. The Spaniard would end up making a pretty fantastic play later in the match in holding the ball and creating some offense (see below). The lack of playing time over the past two seasons seems to have made him hesitant at times. There is usable talent there with Roca, but is it something that Bayern Munich can find a way to utilize more frequently? That really is the big question that both Roca and the club need to answer soon.

The build-up on Corentin Tolisso’s goal was near perfect and Thomas Müller’s second assist was oh so good.

The goal was a good example of why Tolisso needs to go to a team that can get him in the starting XI consistently and utilize his talents. Unlike his durability, his ability has never been in doubt. I’d look forward to see him getting more playing time somewhere else where he can really show his talent.

The outside-back tandem of Marcel Sabitzer and Joshua Kimmich was not great. Neither player looked overly comfortable out there. Somehow, Kimmich looked less comfortable and indecisive than Sabitzer early on, though the Germany international picked his play up as the game went on.

Speaking of duos, Niklas Süle and Benjamin Pavard were pretty darn good.

Lewandowski’s second goal was just the product of just some fine overall play from Roca and Leroy Sane, who fed the Polish Hitman the ball.

Sane would again feed Lewandowski for the striker’s third goal. It was quite a performance from both players.

Baumgart swapping his hat for Manuel Neuer’s jersey was class.

Overall, it was a spectacular effort from Bayern Munich — and just what the doctor ordered for a squad that has had zero luck in dealing with COVID-19 and injuries over the past few weeks.

If you missed our Initial Analysis, Match Awards, Observations, or Postgame Podcast, give them a look or a list:

Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and Manchester City are reportedly set to compete for FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong:

Chelsea ‘have made an opening offer of £33million’ for Barcelona misfit Frenkie de Jong but they are set to face competition from Bayern Munich. Holland midfielder De Jong has been a major disappointment since he arrived at the Nou Camp from Ajax in 2019. Though the 24-year-old is a regular starter for Barcelona, he has struggled to perform at the standard expected of a £65m signing. Barcelona are prepared to cut their losses and a number of leading European club are interested in De Jong. El Nacional report that Chelsea have made an opening bid but it falls short of Barcelona’s £50m valuation. However, they add that Barcelona may accept a lower price of £42m so a small increase from Chelsea may be enough to secure De Jong. They report that the emergence of youngsters Gavi, 17, and Nico Gonzalez, 20, have strengthened manager Xavi’s options in midfield and De Jong may soon be surplus to requirements. The Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is known to be an admirer of De Jong and has reportedly asked the club to look into whether a deal can be concluded. Manchester City have also been linked with the Dutchman, who has scored 10 goals and contributed 14 assists in 117 outings for Barcelona.

De Jong — while extremely talented — does not seem like the type of player Bayern Munich would pursue with Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka already anchoring the midfield.

After a shocking loss to Borussia Mönchengladbach, Bayern Munich will be looking to rebound against FC Köln.

While much of the focus has been on how the Bavarians will perform this weekend, the club had a pretty big week in the board room and in the newspapers.

Not only did Bayern Munich lock up Kingsley Coman through 2027, but we saw a lot of other information drop on other players. This is what we have on tap:

Coman’s new deal, what it means for Bayern Munich, the formation, and the other wingers on the roster.

Niklas Süle’s unfortunate status and why Nico Schlotterbeck is the preferred option should Süle bolt.

Where things stand with Manuel Neuer, Thomas Müller, and Robert Lewandowski.

The interesting news that Bayern Munich has made contact with Mino Raiola over Erling Haaland.

The shame of me not watching the Bayern Munich documentary as of yet and why I need to get on Cobra Kai and The Book of Boba Fett ASAP.

Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig are reportedly among the interested parties for Everton youngster Anthony Gordon:

Everton youngster Anthony Gordon has attracted interest from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig recently, according to scout Ian Duke. Gordon has emerged as a regular first-team player under Rafa Benitez this season, providing cover in the winger positions behind Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend so far, scoring twice and getting one assist too. Now it has emerged that the 20-year-old winger has attracted the attention of Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Arsenal recently. That’s according to Everton’s area scout Ian Duke, who was speaking to The Athletic in a lengthy interview about Gordon. “There were a few German clubs — Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig — and Arsenal sniffing around him a while ago.”

At some point, someone is going to take Newcastle United up on a monster offer...and it could be RB Leipzig’s Amadou Haidara:

According to the British Daily Mail, Newcastle United want to serve themselves in the Bundesliga. According to the report, the nouveau riche Magpies want to sign Amadou Haidara from RB Leipzig this winter. The English want to lure Haidara, who is currently traveling with Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations, to the island with a lavish salary of ten million euros. The 23-year-old still has a contract with RB until 2025, but probably has an exit clause of 40 million euros in his contract, which should take effect from next summer. At Newcastle it is assumed that a transfer this winter will have to put around 95 million euros, including salary, on the table. However, it is questionable whether Haidara would want to move from RB to a relegation contender in the Premier League. The midfielder has made 18 appearances at RB this season, in which he has made a total of three goals.