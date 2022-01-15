Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Köln 0-4 Bayern Munich (Rückrunde)

Bayern Munich romped to a dominant 4-0 victory against Köln in what was a display of efficiency, good playmaking, and resolute defending. Granted, the passing was quite sloppy in the first half and Neuer did have quite a lot to do, but overall, not much you can complain about. Robert Lewandowski continues to show just why he’s lauded by many to be the world’s best player, and Thomas Müller had yet another fantastic game.

Other key performances include a great showing from both Tolisso and Roca in midfield, and some resolute defending from Pavard, Süle, and Sabitzer. Neuer was also very good between the sticks, as usual. Considering the team is still fighting a terrible Covid situation and some injuries, you simply cannot ask for more as a Bayern fan.

Here are some of the key talking points in the podcast:

Enjoying the victory; some cheer and confetti

The statistics and the extent of domination displayed in the game

Top performances in the attack, special praise for Bayern’s ‘Müllendowski’ duo

Discussing Bayern’s new “Rolisso” pivot

Analyzing the defensive performances

A mini-rant on the misuse of Sabitzer

Final thoughts, and things to look forward to

As always, thanks for your support and let us know what you think!

