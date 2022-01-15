Match awards from Bayern Munich’s 4-0 win over FC Köln

Jersey Swap: Timo Hübers

Although Köln conceded four goals, they didn’t play badly at all. They had their chances but failed to capitalize on them. They managed to score once, but the goal was disallowed due to an offside. One of the best players on the pitch for Köln was Timo Hübers. He was consistent and had a lot of well-executed tackles. He also managed to hit the post. Good match from him and his colleagues, but Bayern Munich were just too strong.

Der Kaiser: Joshua Kimmich

The versatile midfielder is slowly but surely getting back in form after he was sidelined for a relatively long period due to Covid-19. Today, he played as a right-back, and he did a fantastic job on the right side. Although on occasion, it was noticeable that he’s still getting back in shape, as his overall performance was great. Near the end of the match, he shifted to his favorite position — defensive midfielder. He proved again that he is very versatile and a world-class player in each position he plays. His passing accuracy took a dip today, as it was only 82%, but he controlled the game and helped his teammates with eight key passes.

Fußballgott: Corentin Tolisso

The French midfielder was great today. And as always, when Coco scores, it’s a beauty. It was a great team effort, but his goal-scoring shot is something special. He was also a key figure in Bayern’s opening goal.

The Frenchman stopped Koln’s attack and created a deadly counter-attack with his quick thinking. He was generally speaking very tidy in midfield — he didn’t make any particular mistakes, was solid all-round and kept putting pressure when Koln attacked. One criticism — Tolisso’s passing wasn’t that great, as he finished the match with 74% accurate passes.

Der Bomber: Thomas Muller

Another fantastic match from the Raumdeuter! He managed to have two assists tonight and was all over the pitch. His second assist was a work of art, just as much as Tolisso’s goal was a work of art.

Muller almost scored a goal, but Schwabe made a fantastic save. He was very active in the final third and was almost always there when Bayern made a dangerous attack. Thomas constantly created space for his teammates and was one of the best players on the pitch. He finished the match with 76% of accurate passes and four key passes, all from open play.

Meister of the Match: Robert Lewandowski

What a brilliant performance from the Pole! He utterly dominated Koln’s defenders, and they’ll surely have nightmares after this match. He scored a hattrick, and all three goals were just impeccable. The shots were precise, where he managed to hit the angles that the goalie couldn’t reach.

The most fascinating thing tonight were his perfectly timed runs. He was on the brink of offside on all three goals but was always just slightly onside. That makes him one of the best in the past decade or more — he knows when to start the run, or when to slow down and wait. All in all, brilliant performance!