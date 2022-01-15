Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies expected to miss at least a month with myocarditis

Alphonso Davies is set to miss at least the next month for Bayern Munich after developing myocarditis that was diagnosed following his recent battle with COVID-19. It was discovered following the follow-up examinations Bayern completed following a player testing positive for COVID-19.

“Alphonso is doing well. It’s important that we did the follow-up examinations,” head coach Julian Nagelsmann said. “That’s when we diagnosed it. It’s a pity for Phonzy and for us because we need him. There’s no exact time off, but he’ll be out for at least four weeks.”

Bild spoke to a cardiologist and pharmacologist based in Hamburg, Prof. Dr. Thomas Meinertz, who said, “You have to take a break from heavy training or competitive games for at least four weeks. After that, the patient must be re-examined. He should only start training again on the advice of a doctor.” He reiterated that in 90% of cases, the heart will heal itself of myocarditis on it’s own.

While it’s bad news for Bayern, it’s possibly even worse news for Canada. The Canadians are set to play three World Cup Qualifiers at the end of January and early February against Honduras, the United States, and El Salvador. The Canadians currently sit atop the CONCACAF standings with 16 points, while the United States has 15 points. Just behind them, Mexico and Panama are tied with 14 points.