Report: Rumored Bayern Munich target Justin Che will join fellow FC Dallas alum Chris Richards at Hoffenheim

According to a report from Sport1’s Kerry Hau, rumored Bayern Munich target Justin Che has grown impatient in waiting for an offer from the Bavarians and will move to Hoffenheim.

Per Hau, Che will join Hoffenheim and fellow FC Dallas alum Chris Richards on an 18-month loan. Hoffenheim will have an option to buy Che as well, which seems like a perfect scenario for Che, FC Dallas, and Hoffenheim alike:

Bundesliga transfer for #USMNT talent Justin #Che. The 18-year-old defender will join #TSGHoffenheim on a 18-month loan with an option to buy. He is planned for the 1st team. @SPORT1 @berger_pj — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) January 15, 2022

It was widely assumed that Che’s next stop would be at Bayern Munich after training with the club. The Bavarians, however, are currently fully-stocked along the backline and would be hard-pressed to give Che any first team minutes give how loaded the squad is defensively. With Richards and Lars Lukas Mai on loan, Bayern Munich’s organizational depth is pretty incredible.

Regardless, Che will now get his chance to transition to the Bundesliga and should benefit from playing under Sebastian Hoeneß, who is gaining a great reputation for working with young talent.