FC Koln vs Bayern Munich: 2021/22 Bundesliga full coverage

We’re a couple weeks into 2022 and things aren’t looking up for Bayern Munich. BVB keeps winning games, and they’ve closed the points gap to just 3 points. If Bayern loses to FC Koln on Saturday, things could get very messy in the title race.

Then again, that’s part of the fun, isn’t it? Julian Nagelsmann needs to prove he can deal with hardship as a Bayern coach, and this is the time to do it. Koln have been on a decent winning run in recent weeks before the break, and their coach likes to attack. With Anthony Modeste up top, they will pose a stern challenge to a Bavarian side that is still not at 100%.

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.