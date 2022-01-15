Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel impressing bosses at AS Monaco

Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel is getting support from AS Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell.

“Most recently, we have seen a Nübel in top form. The way we know him from Schalke 04. There were many clubs scouting him at the time, even the Red Bull organization had interest in him,” said Mitchell to Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg. “We are very happy to have a player with his abilities. Especially in the last few months, we have seen an Alexander Nübel who has fulfilled his potential. He has shown outstanding performances recently. He is a very dominant goalkeeper.”

Mitchell also thinks Nübel could be in line for a German national team call-up.

“I also know Hansi Flick very well. I am sure he is watching Alexander. I wouldn’t be surprised if he was called up to the national team in the next few months. Especially if he continues to show these top performances.,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell also touched on the recent dismissal of former Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac.

“Niko has had a good career so far. He’s good at motivating. He will have no problem finding a new job. He is a good guy. We thank him very much, especially for his work in the second half of last season,” Mitchell said. “We want to be in the European competitions regularly, we have to be in the top five. We didn’t manage that in the first half of the season. Niko is a good coach and a good person. I think he will have good opportunities in many leagues. He helped us to create the basis for the 1st half of our project. But we want to move forward, want to reach phases two and three of our project. We always want, it’s been the same for the last 18 months, to be at the top of the league.”