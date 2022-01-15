FC Koln vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

New year, new problems. With Bayern Munich still unable to field a full squad, this is not a good time to be visiting FC Koln. Coach Steffen Baumgart has his team riding high on three consecutive wins in the league, and they already gave Bayern an incredibly tough time in the Hinrunde.

Julian Nagelsmann has a few players back compared to last week, which definitely helps. While Alphonso Davies has been ruled out due to myocarditis and most of the newly returned players remain unfit, Manuel Neuer is set to replace Sven Ulreich in goal. Meanwhile, many of the first teamers are still available, like Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, and Robert Lewandowski.

Borussia Dortmund showed last week that they’re not giving up this title without a fight. Bayern need all three points against Koln to keep a safe cushion at the top of the table. Can Nagelsmann earn his wins with a depleted sqaud?

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 3:30 pm local time, 9:30 am EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

