Julian Nagelsmann cautious in discussing Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann spoke about Leon Goretzka’s delicate injury situation during his weekly press conference.

Thing do appear fully settled with the midfielder just yet.

“He will not undergo surgery because the specialist could not guarantee that Leon will be pain-free after an arthroscopy. So a surgery doesn’t make sense at this point. We’ll try again now with drug therapy and with a rehab training that we gradually increase over two weeks. Now he still has nine days, then the two weeks will be over. Afterwards we’ll see how the knee reacts, how the muscles are and whether Leon is then pain-free,” said Nagelsmann (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “If everything goes well, we can start reintegrating him into training after the two weeks — or, hopefully not, we may take new steps.”

Should the treatment not work, the presence of Marcel Sabitzer, Corentin Tolisso, and Marc Roca could become extremely important as surgery could become a necessity for Goretzka.