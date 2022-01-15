Gabriel Vidovic expected to receive professional contract from Bayern Munich

Much like Josip Stanisic burst on to the scene for Bayern Munich, Gabriel Vidovic could be on the verge of a permanent call to the club’s first team.

On their Bayern Insider podcast, Sport Bild’s Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl indicated that Vidovic is expected to receive a professional contract.

As captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia, Falk and Altschäffl think Vidovic could become the offensive equivalent of Stanisic, who has become a valuable reserve. At just 18-years-old, Vidovic has a contract that runs though 2023 and is starting to draw some serious interest in the transfer market by clubs that could more readily offer the youngster a pathway to consistent playing time at the first team level.

Vidovic has played second striker, attacking midfield, and striker this season for Bayern Munich II and has 12 goals and seven assists in 20 Regionalliga Bayern games. While it might be hard to envision where Vidovic might fit, the youngster would surely benefit from being in the first team environment under Julian Nagelsmann on a daily basis.