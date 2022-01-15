Before contract extension, Newcastle United made offer to Kingsley Coman

Newcastle United has not had any luck in raiding Bayern Munich’s roster.

The Premier League club has reportedly struck out with both Niklas Süle and Kingsley Coman. Late on Thursday, we saw the news that Newcastle United made an effort to get Süle, but Sport Bild’s Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl said on their Bayern Insider podcast that Newcastle United also made a play for Coman.

Per the Sport Bild duo (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Newcastle United wanted Coman, but the club’s poor standing in the Premier League was considered a deterrent to Coman.

Newcastle United currently sits at 19th place in the Premier League table and is in major danger to be relegated — despite the mountains of cash the club’s new ownership is ready to dump into the organization.

With Bayern Munich, there was clearly a feeling of security, not just in where the club stands within the Bundesliga, but also for the team’s ongoing prospects for the Champions League in the coming years.