Daily Schmankerl: Serge Gnabry set to get paid at Bayern Munich; Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek to Borussia Dortmund?; Bayern discouraged from Erling Haaland move; and MORE!

One thing that has become abundantly clear at Bayern Munich this week is that the club is likely going to have push Serge Gnabry’s salary into a similar stratosphere as fellow wingers Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman.

On their Bayern Insider podcast, Sport Bild’s Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl detailed that there might not have been a bigger fan of the deals signed by Sane and Coman than Gnabry. With similar statistics in recent seasons as the two aforementioned players — and arguably just as impactful — Gnabry is going to demand a salary of €15 million per season, which would put him within striking distance of both Coman and Sane:

Serge Gnabry is looking up to the wages of Leroy Sané and Kingsley Coman when negotiating his new contract. Nevertheless, Bayern are still expected to pay Gnabry €2-3m more than they originally planned to and reach an agreement [Bayern Insider, @altobelli13, @cfbayern] pic.twitter.com/wSNJGqAAas — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 14, 2022

It was going to be inevitable that Gnabry would seek a little more money after seeing what his peers are pulling in. For Bayern Munich, there is not much the club can do. This was pretty much always going to happen.

There were some completely absurd thoughts that Gnabry would consider re-joining Arsenal FC (LOL), but it seems that is a part of Gnabry’s history he probably does not want to re-live.

Stefan Effenberg does not think Bayern Munich should consider making a move for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland:

“I don’t think that’s a good idea because a move to Munich still doesn’t make sense for me,” Effenberg said. “Bayern should put everything on the Lewandowski card and see to it that his contract is extended beyond 2023.” Effenberg, who became German champions three times with Bayern and also won the Champions League, would also accept the same salary from the 33-year-old Pole in the place of the Bayern bosses. “The reigning FIFA World Player, who could defend that title next week, hasn’t let up in any way,” he says. In any case, Effenberg believes that a half-hearted interest has no prospects of success: “Driving on two tracks is of no use anyway. If you really want Haaland, you not only have to put together the financial package of around 350 million euros. He must also convey to the player, the family and the advisor that they absolutely want to make this transfer. You won’t get Haaland with a half-hearted interest.”

Related Bayern Munich has made contact with Mino Raiola for Erling Haaland

Kevin Vogt has signed a contract extension with Hoffenheim, which on the surface probably does not really surprise many people.

What is shocking, however, is that MLS side LAFC was rumored to have been in the running to bring in the 30-year-old:

Kevin Vogt signed a new contract with Hoffenheim today. Sources have told me that the 30-year-old center-back had an offer from #MLS side #LAFC but Hoffenheim weren't ready to let him go to the US just yet. Los Angeles FC still looking for a new center-back. @Transfermarkt — Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) January 14, 2022

Related Bayern bosses turned away Ante Rebić and Kevin Vogt last summer

After a shocking loss to Borussia Mönchengladbach, Bayern Munich will be looking to rebound against FC Köln.

While much of the focus has been on how the Bavarians will perform this weekend, the club had a pretty big week in the board room and in the newspapers.

Not only did Bayern Munich lock up Kingsley Coman through 2027, but we saw a lot of other information drop on other players. This is what we have on tap:

Coman’s new deal, what it means for Bayern Munich, the formation, and the other wingers on the roster.

Niklas Süle’s unfortunate status and why Nico Schlotterbeck is the preferred option should Süle bolt.

Where things stand with Manuel Neuer, Thomas Müller, and Robert Lewandowski.

The interesting news that Bayern Munich has made contact with Mino Raiola over Erling Haaland.

The shame of me not watching the Bayern Munich documentary as of yet and why I need to get on Cobra Kai and The Book of Boba Fett ASAP.

We had heard rumors that Bayern Munich had interest in Manchester United reclamation project Donny van de Beek, but those were scuttled away some folks in the know. It does appear that another Bundesliga club has at least some interest:

Donny van de Beek situation. No decision made yet by Manchester United on his potential loan elsewhere, nothing communicated to player/agent. Ralf Rangnick still wants Donny to stay until the end of the season. #MUFC



No direct contacts with Borussia Dortmund as of now. pic.twitter.com/o9bknNyA1J — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2022

While it remains to be see if Van de Beek actually does make a move during this window, a transfer or loan to Borussia Dortmund would certainly be interesting.

Donny van de Beek has been offered to Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund during the January transfer window. [@TyMarshall_MEN] #mufc — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) January 13, 2022

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might have fallen out of favor at Arsenal, but it appears he has a fan in Juventus:

Ex-Dortmund player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is on the sidelines at Arsenal. After the Gabonese international’s falling out with manager Mikel Arteta and the club, there seems to be no future for the forward with the Gunners. As the Italian Tuttomercato now reports, Aubameyang is said to have aroused interest in Italy. According to the report, Juventus have chosen Aubameyang to replace Federico Chiesa, who was injured until the end of the season. The now 32-year-old’s contract runs until 2023, but it can be assumed that Arsenal would not oppose a transfer of their striker.

When looking at Bundesliga managers, you would be hard-pressed to find anyone doing a better job than FC Köln’s Steffen Baumgart.

Of course, Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann and SC Freiburg’s Christian Streich have also done pretty well, but with the Billy Goats sitting in sixth place, it is hard to think many other coaches could take that FC Köln roster and take it to these heights.

With the Billy Goats an absolutely worthy opponent, Bayern Munich absolutely need to being its “A” game — and not the same lifeless effort it had against Gladbach. Here is what we have on tap: