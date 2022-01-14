Report: Manuel Neuer set to sign three year extension at Bayern Munich

Per a new report from Sky Sports Germany, it looks like Manuel Neuer is getting set to sign a contract extension at Bayern Munich. His current contract at the club is set to expire in June 2023, but it looks like he’ll be getting his second contract extension within the span of two years, having last been extended in the spring of 2020.

As Sky’s Marc Behrenbeck reported, there’s a bit of a goalkeeping triangle going on a Bayern in terms of the long-term future of the position. Bayern has expressed interest in Arminia Bielefeld’s Stefan Ortega, but as Ortega’s agent had implied, it’s a matter of whether or not he would accept a backup role at Bayern behind Neuer. “The press actually said that Bayern was interested. I can only say that Stefan is someone who likes to continue playing and working on his career. We’ll see whether he’s ready to sit on the bench somewhere in some form. I think that will also still take a bit until there are any messages distributed,” Ortega’s agent, Jörg Neblung explained.

Per Behrenbeck, Ortega might not be completely closed off to a backup role, just so long as it is with Bayern behind Neuer. At any other club, he wouldn’t want to accept a non-starting role. “Bayern are very interested in Ortega! There we can make an exclamation mark behind. And, we also hear, it is true, Stefan Ortega, does not necessarily want to sit on the bench. But if, then with the Bavarians. So that’s not so completely ruled out now,” he explained. Ortega could ultimately find himself in a similar situation to the one Sven Ulreich is in now, but that’s not exactly to say opportunities would come as infrequently for Ortega as they do for Ulreich if he does, in fact, wind up coming to Bayern.

This also complicates things for Alexander Nubel, who is currently out on loan at AS Monaco in Ligue 1. His agent had pressed for the loan move to materialize since he wasn’t getting any chances at Bayern acting as Neuer’s backup even when there was a clause in his contract when he signed from Schalke that said he would play at least ten matches in the season.

Now, for Nubel, his future is a bit more clear; if Neuer extends, he will need to find a new club. “If Manuel Neuer extends - and according to our information he will do that, that’s imminent, maybe even another three years - then Nübel will leave FC Bayern save in the summer,” Behrenbeck reported.