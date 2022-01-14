 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona to battle over Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen

Could Bayern Munich have a surprise transfer target?

By CSmith1919
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona are locked in a battle for two defenders: Bayern’s Niklas Süle and Chelsea FC’s Andreas Christensen.

Süle, of course, is rumored to have been offered an initial contract from Bayern Munich, but rejected it. Süle is also rumored to have rejected an offer from Newcastle United. While we heard that FC Barcelona would be interested in Süle earlier, we did not have any information linking Bayern Munich to a move for Christensen:

Interestingly, Süle has always been linked to English clubs, but per Sport Bild’s Christian Falk, the Germany international would be intrigued by an offer from FC Barcelona:

Would Bayern Munich really prioritize a signing of Christensen or is this an elaborate rouse to help coax the negotiations with Süle along a little faster?

Both players will be free transfer this summer, which makes them an extremely attractive option to other clubs.

