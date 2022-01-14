 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bayern Munich remains interested in Freiburg’s Nico Schlotterbeck

While Bayern remains interested in the in-form defender, he is not their first choice on the shortlist.

By Jack Laushway
Sport-Club Freiburg v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Nico Schlotterbeck is one of the Bundesliga’s hottest products at the moment. The SC Freiburg defender has been nothing short of excellent this season and has caught the eyes of many top clubs in Europe. It is no surprise then, that Bayern Munich have their eyes on the German central defender.

Schlotterbeck has one of the highest average match ratings this season of any defender in all of Europe and is due for the next big move in his career. Schlotterbeck will most likely move in the summer for a fee of around 20 - 30 million euros. Bayern are certainly interested but is not their number one option at this point.

Bayern are uncertain whether he’s the right player for the future as he is less proven than other candidates due to his relatively limited success. However, if his form continues that is certain to change. Most of all, they’re looking for more flexible players that can play a central defensive midfielder role as well as central defender (similar to Javi Martinez). bBayern Munich’s most versatile players such as Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala have proven especially helpful during COVID-19 outbreaks and during times of limited squad depth.

Schlotterbeck will be on the radar of many top clubs this summer and Bayern Munich aren’t the only team looking for a defender. The Freiburg defender has already been called up to the German national team and it won’t be long before he is playing for Die Mannschaft. Do you think Schlotterbeck would be a good signing for Bayern Munich? Let us know in the comments!

