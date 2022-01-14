Bayern Munich vs 1. FC Koln — Talking Bayern preview show

Bayern Munich are in major need of a comeback match after a disappointing defeat at home to Gladbach. FC Bayern will face red-hot FC Koln on Saturday at RheinEnergieStadion in what should be a very interesting match. Several Bayern players are returning to the lineup, however, Alphonso Davies is experiencing myocarditis and will be on the sidelines for the “next few weeks” as he heals.

Watch to hear my thoughts, predictions, predicted lineups, and more! In this video, I cover expected lineups, interesting stats between these two teams, some tactical expectations as well as my players to watch for each team.

