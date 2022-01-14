Breaking: Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies experiencing myocarditis after COVID-19 infection

At his weekly press conference Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann detailed that Alphonso Davies is experiencing myocarditis and will be on the sidelines for the “next few weeks” as he heals.

“Alphonso Davies has signs of a slight myocarditis after his corona infection. It’s not dramatic, but he will be sidelined for the next few weeks because it takes time to heal,” said Nagelsmann (as captured by Tz). “There are different triggers for this. A high viral load is often the reason. The probability that it comes from the coronavirus is relatively high, but it is 100 percent clear,” Nagelsmann said.

This news, of course, comes after the numerous cases of COVID-19 that broke when the team returned to Säbener Straße following the holiday hiatus. While it would be irresponsible to say if the myocarditis was definitely brought upon by COVID-19, the condition has been listed among the side effects of the virus.