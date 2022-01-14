Revenge incoming? Barcelona target Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule on a free transfer

It’s looking increasingly unlikely that Bayern Munich will be able to keep Niklas Sule beyond this summer. The star defender’s contract is set to expire in less than six months, and links to the English Premier League have already been suggested. Now, it seems that even FC Barcelona want to get in on the action.

According to the Bayern Insider podcast hosted by Christian Falk, the Catalans are apparently interested in the big German defender. Niklas Sule is said to prefer a move to England, but the Spanish giants could still lure him with promises of a big salary (if they’re still doing that sort of thing).

Does this rumor make sense? Well yes. Barcelona could definitely use Niklas Sule, especially on a free. They need a replacement for Gerard Pique, and to be honest their center backs outside of Ronald Araujo and Pique himself are truly woeful. Clement Lenglet couldn’t even jump to prevent Thomas Muller’s headed goal when these two teams met in the Champions League last month, and Samuel Umtiti has been on the sell-list for years now.

Then again, it’s hard to think of a club where Sule wouldn’t fit in. At just 26 years old, the big German is a top player coming into his prime, and has experience at the highest levels. He has all the qualities of a modern defender plus excellent physicality. In a normal year, Sule would at least cost €50m for any prospective buyer. However, with his contract running out, the defender stands to earn a massive salary no matter where he goes.

Can Bayern still hang onto Niklas Sule? Will he go to the Premier League, or will Barca have the last laugh? We’ll keep an eye on this saga as it develops.