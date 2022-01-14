Report: Niklas Süle rejects Newcastle United, could stay with Bayern Munich after all

Bayern Munich star defender Niklas Süle has reportedly rejected a move to Newcastle United, citing the desire to play for a club that would regularly feature in the Champions League.

Sport1’s Kerry Hau filed the report, which also includes some information on where Süle stands in his negotiations with Bayern Munich. Per Hau, Süle is not opposed to signing a contract extension with Bayern Munich, but did turn down the club’s initial offer.

According to the report, Süle would like a salary in the €10 million per season range, which actually seems quite reasonable for a center-back of his caliber. Moreover, Hau is reporting that Süle enjoys playing for Julian Nagelsmann and understands the value of playing for a club like Bayern Munich, where there is a chance to seriously compete for multiple trophies every season.

Without Süle’s signature on a contract, however, Bayern Munich is making contingency plans. Borussia Monchengladbach’s Matthias Ginter and SC Freiburg’s Nico Schlotterbeck are the primary players that are under consideration.

According to Hau, Bayern Munich and Süle will resume talks in mid-February at the earliest. Time, however, is not on the side of the Bavarians.