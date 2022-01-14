Report: Bayern Munich closing in on Hammarby prospect

According to Swedish outlet Aftonbladet, Bayern Munich is close to signing 16-year-old Hammarby left-back Matteo Perez Winlöf.

Per the report, the Swedish U-16 international will sign a three year deal and join the Bayern Munich U-19 squad:

Hammarby’s investment in its own academy is beginning to yield results and attract attention even from Europe’s biggest clubs. Now Sportbladet can reveal that Matteo Perez Winlöf, 16, is ready for a move to Bayern Munich and will, if nothing unforeseen happens, be presented as the club’s next new acquisition soon. Perez Winlöf will join the Bayern’s U19 team and has previously been on trial at the club in 2021. According to Sportbladet’s information, the agreement is written for three years.

As Bayern Munich works to stockpile talent for the future, the clubs has start to bring in young talent for the youth teams, while the first team is more focused on retaining existing talent than acquired new players.