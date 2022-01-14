Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 1, Episode 33 — Bayern Munich’s new deal with Kingsley Coman; Discussing the big news linking Bayern and Erling Haaland; Talking through the other upcoming contracts; and MORE!

After a shocking loss to Borussia Mönchengladbach, Bayern Munich will be looking to rebound against FC Köln.

While much of the focus has been on how the Bavarians will perform this weekend, the club had a pretty big week in the board room and in the newspapers.

Not only did Bayern Munich lock up Kingsley Coman through 2027, but we saw a lot of other information drop on other players. This is what we have on tap:

Coman’s new deal, what it means for Bayern Munich, the formation, and the other wingers on the roster.

Niklas Süle’s unfortunate status and why Nico Schlotterbeck is the preferred option should Süle bolt.

Where things stand with Manuel Neuer, Thomas Müller, and Robert Lewandowski.

The interesting news that Bayern Munich has made contact with Mino Raiola over Erling Haaland.

The shame of me not watching the Bayern Munich documentary as of yet and why I need to get on Cobra Kai and The Book of Boba Fett ASAP.

As always, we love your feedback and appreciate all the support!

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @jeffersonfenner, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.