Alex The Barber — The man behind Bayern Munich’s hair

Alphonso Davies has now left quarantine and Lucas Hernandez should be joining him on Friday. One of the first places they might go is to Alexandru Giurgiu. Giurgui is a hairdress in the town Geretsried. Bayern Munich stars are regulars in his shop. Alex The Barber is the “go-to guy” in Bavaria for a fresh cut at the moment.

Some of the Bayern stars get styled before every game according to Giurgui. “They can actually be dressed up before every game, but at the latest every ten days. Short sides and beautiful gradients are important to them,” Giurgiu told Tz. It is no surprise that players put this much care in the hairstyles these days. Alex The Barber clearly has no shortage of customers.

The Romanian has been cutting hair since just 15 years old and it is his passion. In 2019, he opened his own barber shop. His first Bayern customer was Oliver Batista-Meier and gradually other footballers came. Not just Bayern players such as Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies but also other stars such as Justin Kluivert and Dominik Szobsozlai.

The barber is especially close to Karim Adeyemi and shared stories of their connection. The RB Salzburg star also scored a goal and dedicated it to Alex with his celebration. The players clearly share a close connection with Giurgiu and have very personal conversations. Barbers have always had that relationship with customers and it is no different for Bayern stars.