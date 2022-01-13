Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard, Serge Gnabry aim for three points vs. FC Köln

While some fans might be overlooking FC Köln, Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard thinks this will be a difficult match for the Bavarians.

“I’m expecting a very close game. We’re up against a very good Köln team, with a very good coach who plays good football. We’ll do everything we can to win, take the three points with us and carry on with the momentum that we had last year,” Pavard told FCBayern.com.

Serge Gnabry is of the same opinion as Pavard. The Germany international knows the Billy Goats will be a difficult match-up, but thinks the contest will come down to Bayern Munich’s ability to impose its will on the match.

“I think it’s going to be a difficult game, especially with the form Köln is in at the moment. Of course, that gives them a lot of self-confidence. They’re a team that is physically very strong and does things very well,” said Gnabry. “If we play our game with a lot of possession, I think we can break them down at some point.”