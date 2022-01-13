Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs. FC Köln (Rückrunde)

When looking at Bundesliga managers, you would be hard-pressed to find anyone doing a better job than FC Köln’s Steffen Baumgart.

Of course, Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann and SC Freiburg’s Christian Streich have also done pretty well, but with the Billy Goats sitting in sixth place, it is hard to think many other coaches could take that FC Köln roster and take it to these heights.

With the Billy Goats an absolutely worthy opponent, Bayern Munich absolutely need to being its “A” game — and not the same lifeless effort it had against Gladbach. Here is what we have on tap:

A look at where each team sits in the table.

Why FC Köln is dangerous.

The players we’ve seen identified as possible starters for Bayern Munich.

What the Bavarians need to show even with a lineup that once again will not be operating at 100%.

A prediction on the match.

