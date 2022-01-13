Bayern Munich bosses get their man in Kingsley Coman

It was easy to see that everyone at Bayern Munich was happy that the club extended the contract of Kingsley Coman.

CEO Oliver Kahn knew Coman was a hit commodity on the transfer market.

“Players with Kingsley Coman’s ability are wanted by clubs all around the world. This contract extension is another example of how attractive our club is at the highest level internationally. Kingsley is fully committed to FC Bayern, he’s found his footballing home here,” Kahn told FCBayern.com. “World-class players consider very carefully where they sign their contracts these days. We’re pleased that Kingsley has extended with us long-term: when he’s on the ball, the fans get excited. People come to the stadium to see such players.”

Sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic thinks Coman is a foundational player for the club moving forward.

“We‘re very happy Kingsley Coman has committed to FC Bayern with a long-term contract. Kingsley came to FC Bayern in 2015 as one of Europe’s greatest attacking talents. He has developed into a world-class player with us over the past six-and-a-half years,” said Salihamidzic. “He already made history with his goal in the 2020 Champions League final and now has a great chance to leave his mark on an era. King, with his quality as a provider and his goalscoring threat, is of utmost importance for the future of our team. Our aim is for FC Bayern to continue to compete at the top of Europe in the coming years. With the contract extensions of Kingsley, Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka, we have laid a strong foundation for this.”