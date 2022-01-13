Bayern Munich’s Paul Wanner and Jamal Musiala — the two best friends that anyone could have?

A support structure for young players at any club is vitally important to long-term success.

If there is one squad that typically does a good job with its first team players making an investment into its youth players, it would be Bayern Munich.

One good example of this is the burgeoning friendship between Jamal Musiala and recent call-up Paul Wanner. Wanner went from an under-publicized prospect to a player that some are urging the club to have practice under Julian Nagelsmann with the first team for the rest of the season.

One of the key aspects of Wanner’s comfort level in being thrust into first-team action was the effort that Musiala made in encouraging his fellow youngster. According to Sport Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Wanner sees Musiala as his closest friend on the squad and Musiala was the first player to congratulate Wanner on the call-up.

If Bayern Munich can add Gabriel Vidovic or Nemanja Motika to the mix, can we get the boys to re-enact this?