Bavarian Financial Works: The latest Bayern Munich player salary tiers revealed!

Everybody and their dog knows that football stars make A LOT of money. Especially those who find themselves at the ‘world class’ tier of club football. Bayern Munich’s footballers are no exception, with some of the players being valued highly by the club courtesy of their on-the-pitch performances and (possibly) market value.

A recent report by Tz breaks down the salaries of the players in the Bayern squad. These are estimated gross annual salaries, but there is no way of telling if these figures hold 100% veracity. However, they sure give a good insight into the hierarchical structure and may explain how valuable the club deems them.

Note: All of these values are in Euros.

Let us get the elephant in the room out of the way first. Robert Lewandowski unsurprisingly leads the pack, with a reported annual salary of 25 million (including bonuses). This is completely understandable, and to be fair, I wouldn’t even bat an eyelid if he was making over 30 million a year, considering numerous players in other clubs who have been inferior in quality, production, and efficiency make more than the world’s best player. Nothing else to see here. The club’s best player also makes the most money.

The “elite” club: 15-20 million

The next rung is that of the set of players that the club values the most. This batch consists of the leaders, the impact makers, and most of the ‘superstars’. Some of the names on this list are super unsurprising and absolutely warranted, and these include Manuel Neuer, Thomas Müller, Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sané, Leon Goretzka, and Lucas Hernandez.

Kingsley Coman also joined this band recently with the contract extension, but it remains to be seen if he can justify his position here with consistent performances and better availability. The same holds true for Goretzka of late, since he’s not looked very good in the new season.

Finally, the surprise inclusion: Dayot Upamecano. Yes, he was a big signing and Bayern faced a lot of competition to get him here, but a salary upwards of 15 million seems a bit too high to start off with, especially since he’s very young and has a lot to improve on. I suppose it also has to do with the promise the club saw in the player.

The men on the rise: 10-15 million

This band consists of players who have shown the potential to play at an elite level, and hold a lot of importance. Alphonso Davies, Marcel Sabitzer, and Serge Gnabry are the trio that makes this rung, with Gnabry’s salary expected to increase with the next deal (if it goes through).

Davies is still very young, and could very well see a much bigger payday once his current contract expires. Sabitzer is currently supposedly in his prime, but his position here is understandable, considering he was brought in as a depth option. He is making that much because he would be a bonafide starter for any other club in Europe.

The mixed bag: 5-10 million

Before we begin, I think there must be some error in this list, because there is no way in hell Bouna Sarr is making between 5 and 10 mil a year. But he’s somehow in this band. What have we done?!!!!

Niklas Süle is also here (gasp!), as is Jamal Musiala, Corentin Tolisso, Benjamin Pavard, Marc Roca and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

The surprises here are definitely Süle and Musiala. Süle should definitely be making a lot more, but I suppose that won’t matter much since he looks dead set on leaving in the summer. Jamal Musiala is a star but finds himself here courtesy of this contract being his first bumper one, and that figure should face a steep rise in the coming years.

Tolisso’s as good as gone, Pavard is Pavard, Roca is just starting to get some minutes while Choupo-Moting is great, but just a depth option. I suppose that sums everything nicely.

The low-lifers: under 5 million

This rung consists of some backup players and some young talents. Sven Ulreich, Tanguy Nianzou, Omar Richards, Malik Tillman, Josip Stanisic, and Christian Früchtl make this list, and it is hard to make an argument for a higher band for any of these players. Nianzou and Stanisic may see bigger paydays down the lane, provided they continue to develop well and accumulate the minutes and the experience.

That sums up the salary reports. Which players surprised you? Which players do you feel should be making less/more? Let us know in the comments!