Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich still eyeing Adam Hlozek?; Falk Flexing on Antonio Rüdiger, Nico Schlotterbeck, and Denis Zakaria; Jamie Lawrence to leave Bayern?; and MORE!

We had already heard that Bayern Munich had interest in Sparta Prague star Adam Hlozek, but that could ramp up if the club is able to reach a deal with Robert Lewandowski on a contract extension.

At just 19-years-old, Hlozek is like not ready to start at a club like Bundesliga, but he could ne a prime candidate for an apprenticeship under the Polish Hitman:

Bayern continue to keep a close eye on Sparta Prague and Czech Republic forward Adam Hložek (19). Hložek is under contract at Sparta until 2024 but will not stay there for much longer. Several other European clubs are also interested [@SPORTBILD] pic.twitter.com/qGmNoN2PCT — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 12, 2022

It looks like Bayern Munch is raiding South Korea once more and this time Pohang Steelers playmaker Hyun-ju Lee is the target:

FC Bayern Munich is facing a winter transfer: Midfield jewel Hyun-ju Lee should join the record champions on loan. According to information from GOAL and SPOX, Bayern Munich is about to sign midfield talent Hyun-ju Lee from South Korea. The 18-year-old captain of the U18 of the Pohang Steelers completed the medical check in Munich on Wednesday and is supposed to sign his contract on Thursday. The playmaker is considered to be one of the greatest talents of his age at home and scores above all with his strong technique and good ball handling.

When looking at Bundesliga managers, you would be hard-pressed to find anyone doing a better job than FC Köln’s Steffen Baumgart.

Of course, Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann and SC Freiburg’s Christian Streich have also done pretty well, but with the Billy Goats sitting in sixth place, it is hard to think many other coaches could take that FC Köln roster and take it to these heights.

With the Billy Goats an absolutely worthy opponent, Bayern Munich absolutely need to being its “A” game — and not the same lifeless effort it had against Gladbach. Here is what we have on tap:

A look at where each team sits in the table.

Why FC Köln is dangerous.

The players we’ve seen identified as possible starters for Bayern Munich.

What the Bavarians need to show even with a lineup that once again will not be operating at 100%.

A prediction on the match.

Bayern Munich youngster Jamie Lawrence is reportedly getting some interest from 2. Bundesliga sides:

Das Transfer-Karussell rund um den #FCBayern-Campus nimmt nicht nur wegen den gehandelten Nachwuchs-Neuzugängen (#Jensen, #Lee) ordentlich Fahrt auf. Es könnte auch Abgänge geben: Mehrere Zweitligisten sind an einer Verpflichtung von Verteidiger Jamie #Lawrence interessiert. — Manuel Bonke (@mano_bonke) January 12, 2022

The transfer carousel around the #FCBayern campus is not only picking up speed because of the newcomers traded (#Jensen, #Lee). There could also be departures: Several second division clubs are interested in signing defender Jamie #Lawrence.

Antonio Rüdiger

TRUE✅ @ToniRuediger would like to stay at @ChelseaFC. After a first disappointing offer now Club and Player are in better talks @PSG_inside @realmadrid @FCBayern pic.twitter.com/rJFAqYhmOv — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 12, 2022

Newcastle United has interested in SC Freiburg defender Nico Schlotterbeck, but did not make a formal offer per Christian Falk:

NOT TRUE ❌ is That @NUFC made an offer of 48 Mio € for Nico Schlotterbeck of @scfreiburg. TRUE✅ Newcastle was interested in the player but Schlotterbeck said NO to a transfer pic.twitter.com/uz5se2RI6Q — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 12, 2022

Manchester United could make a play for Gladbach’s Denis Zakaria this month:

TRUE✅ @ManUtd made an offer to the agents of Denis Zakaria. Ralf Rangnick is a fan of the player. No negotations with @borussia at the Moment. Clubs of all top-leagues are interested in Zakaria. BUT: United would pay for a Transfer in Winter. Zakaria is a free agent in summer pic.twitter.com/zOBwlBDJzR — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 12, 2022

Manchester United is not the only interested party, however. Per Sport1’s Patrick Berger, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool FC, and Juventus are also interested in the Gladbach star:

ManUnited are def interested in Denis Zakaria. There have been good talks with Rangnick, Judge & player agents. #MUFC discussing about winter transfer. Gladbach would let Zak go for €6-7m. Open race as #BVB, Juve & Liverpool interested too. No bid of any club so far. @SPORT1 — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) January 12, 2022

After a long (and unintended) hiatus, BPW is finally back with a new episode! While we were gone, Bayern Munich concluded the winter break and came back to a disastrous Covid-19 situation at the club. Up to TEN players tested positive before the game against Borussia Monchengladbach, which the team ended up losing 2-1 to start off the new year. Not great, all things considered — but it did give us a lot to talk about.

In this episode, Ineednoname and Schnitzel discuss: