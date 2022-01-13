No talks yet between Bayern Munich and Corentin Tolisso

When Corentin Tolisso signed with Bayern Munich as the club’s record transfer, there were high hopes that Frenchman would be a key fixture in the midfield for the Bavarians for years to come.

Things did not work out quite like that as Tolisso encountered multiple injuries (some of them very serious) and never really was able to consistently battle his way through the boatload of talent that Bayern Munich has in the midfield.

According to L’Equipe (as captured by twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Tolisso and his camp have not yet entered into any discussions with Bayern Munich regarding a contract extension. With his deal set to expire in just a few months, it seems them both parties could be heading for a parting of ways.

L’Equipe did report that Julian Nagelsmann is a fan of Tolisso and his qualities as a player and would be willing to keep him on campus, but the Frenchman’s future could

One thing that was completely ruled out by L’Equipe was a winter transfer. The French outlet did say that Tolisso’s future could be in England or Spain. Tolisso has been linked to FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus, and others.