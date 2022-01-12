Kingsley Coman ecstatic for new deal with Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich agreed on a contract extension with Kingsley Coman earlier on Wednesday and the deal seemed to be a long time coming as both parties were thrilled to see the Frenchman play out the next phase of his career in Bavaria.

“I’m very happy because FC Bayern are one of the best clubs in the world and I know we still have a lot of opportunities and big goals here. I’ve been at the club since 2015 – it feels like a big family,” Coman told FCBayern.com. “Everything is perfect here. My best years as a footballer are still ahead of me, and I’m glad I’ll be spending them at FC Bayern. My biggest goal is to win the Champions League again – and this time, please, together with our fans.”

Coman is now tied to the club through 2027 and will seemingly be an integral component to the squad moving forward. The Champions League hero is certainly carving out a nice legacy for himself with Bayern Munich.