Breaking: Bayern Munich inks Kingsley Coman to contract extension through 2027

After news quickly broke earlier in the week about advanced talks, the contract negotiations between Bayern Munich and Kingsley Coman heated up and then were subsequently finalized.

In a formal statement by the club, Bayern Munich announced a contract extension for Kingsley Coman that will run through 2027. No financial details were released on the contract, but it has been reported that Coman will join Robert Lewandowski, Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sane, Thomas Müller, Leon Goretzka, and Lucas Hernández in the “€15 million or more” level of Bayern Munich’s salary structure.

While there were reports linking Coman to Chelsea FC, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, FC Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain, Coman’s desire to leave Germany was always in doubt (at least by Bavarian Football Works). With his family and friends primarily running his negotiations, things were not always smooth during talks. When Coman temporarily hired Pini Zahavi, things infamously blew up during a meeting as well.

That is all water under the bridge now, though, and Coman will be in Bavaria for years to come.