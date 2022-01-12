Report: 15-year-old Danish top talent chooses Bayern Munich over other European superclubs

According to a report by Danish sports magazine Tipsbladet, Bayern Munich have won the race to sign FC Midtjylland midfielder Jonathan Asp Jensen this winter. The youngster, who turns 16 later this week, is apparently considered one of Denmark’s biggest talents. His progress was being closely monitored by other European giants, but Bayern ended up being the one to finally land his signature.

No news on a potential transfer fee, but the move does reflect Bayern’s standard MO since Hasan Salihamidzic took over. The goal with Jensen will be to have him develop in the U-19 and reserve teams, before he hopefully takes the final step into first-team football. Whether that happens after a loan, or he makes the jump directly the same way Jamal Musiala did, remains to be seen.

Of course, all of that is still a long way away. Jensen wouldn’t be the first Danish midfield talent to make an early move to Bayern — Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg made the move from Brondby IF as a teenager. Pep Guardiola, who was the coach back then, did give Hojbjerg some chances in the first team, but competition for minutes forced him to move to Southampton in the Premier League. Hojbjerg has since ended up at Tottenham Hotspur — a strong career trajectory which proves that the Bayern scouts were right to see talent in him.

If this report turns out to be true, then hopefully Bayern Munich are signing another big young talent for the future. With transfer fees around Europe still (somehow) sky high despite the pandemic, finding gems early is absolutely crucial for the club to remain frugal and competitive.