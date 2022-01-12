Report: Manuel Neuer closing in on deal with Bayern Munich, while Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Müller have yet to begin talks

While Bayern Munich has been busy working up contract extensions for its young stars, three vital veterans have lingered in the background.

Manuel Neuer, Robert Lewandowski, and Thomas Müller will all see their respective contracts expire 2023, but the circumstances around each player’s situation for a contract extension is a bit different.

For Neuer, the goalkeeper and captain is having positive talks with the club and things are said to be positive per Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg.

For Müller, the veteran is not in a hurry to initiate discussions. It appears that neither side is in a rush to engage in talks that would appear to be a formality on the surface.

As for Lewandowski, the Polish Hitman had not had any talks with the club. As we saw on Tuesday night, there could be a big, Norwegian reason for that.

Update #Lewandowski: No concrete talks with his agent actually. ||| #Müller: No hurry for both sides. No talks. ||| #Neuer: Talks are ongoing and very positive. He will extend. @SkySportNews #FCBayern — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 11, 2022

It is probably safe to assume that Bayern Munch will engage with Lewandowski in the coming weeks and perhaps even reach a deal with Neuer by the end of the season. For Müller, however, it would not be shocking to see his talks not commence until next season.